50 Cent Pledges To Stop Dissing Diddy



50 Cent is apparently turning a new leaf now that he’s pledged to stop dissing his latest enemy, Diddy.

As previously reported, Diddy and 50 have been going back and forth for months with Diddy sending a subliminal diss towards 50 at the BET awards and 50 calling him the “Hot Beyotch” in Dirty him in radio interviews.

Now a truce has been made however and the two NYC rappers have reconciled.

Prior to calling off his diss campaign, 50 took one last shot at Diddy posting a picture to his Twitter account saying,

“I’m back mother*ckers! So ima bust a shot to let u know Shyte is real. this that dirty money Pow!”



Following that Fifty said he’d had a convo with the Bad Boy head and they both decided it was time to move on.

“I talk to puffy he said n*gga da Shyte you be doing is bad for business we can make a lot of money together. so that’s the last puffy hit lol.”

50 also said he spoke with Puff at Jay-Z and Eminem’s “Home And Home” concert in Detroit and the two decided to come to an agreement.