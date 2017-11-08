Kanye West Working On Streaming Service With Yeezy Sound Trademark

If current chatter points to an actual revelation, it appears that Kanye West is gearing up to debut his own “Yeey Sound” streaming service. According to trademark papers filed at the of the month, West is hoping to enter the increasingly crowded streaming marketplace in direct competition with the likes of TIDAL, Spotify, Apple Music and more.

The Blast writes:

The Blast obtained documents filed this month by Kanye’s reps to trademark “Yeezy Sound” for purposes that include “Streaming of music, audio, images, video and other multimedia content over the internet.”

Ye has been locked in a dispute with Tidal and Jay-Z after claiming he’s owed $3.5 million in unpaid advances and bonuses for his album, “The Life of Pablo.”

The financial battle spilled over into the personal lives of the two hip-hop icons, putting a big strain on their friendship.

Kanye even publicly attacked Beyoncé during one of his concerts last year, to which Jay-Z responded by annihilating Kanye on his “4:44” album.