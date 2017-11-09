Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel Walks Out On Chance The Rapper At Meeting

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chance The Rapper apparently don’t see eye to eye when it comes to the city of Chicago and its needs. During a City Council meeting to discuss a proposed $95 million police academy, Mayor Emanuel walked out when Chance entered the meeting in opposition to the academy’s building.

Chicago Tribune reports:

Chance The Rapper brought his star-powered activism to City Hall on Wednesday, speaking out against Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s plan to spend $95 million on a new police training academy in West Garfield Park. The Grammy-winning South Side rap artist delivered a casual speech during the public comment portion of the City Council meeting. Down in the lobby, he huddled with students there to protest a school closing. And he took to social media, making #NoCopAcademy the top trending topic on Twitter in Chicago for hours. What impact did all of that have on aldermen? They voted 48-1 to pay $10 million for 30 acres of vacant land for the academy.

Chance, born Chancellor Bennett, spoke at the meeting and questioned council members on the lack of required funding for the academy, adding that the $10 million that was approved via a vote is barely a blip in what’s actually needed then noted other city issues are lacking.

Mayor Emanuel defended the decision, with Chance taking to Twitter to mention his disdain.

.@chancetherapper now signing autographs in the lobby of Chicago City Hall with youth who turned out to oppose the construction of a new $95M police academy on the West Side. pic.twitter.com/3Ccq66Gh6P — Bill Ruthhart (@BillRuthhart) November 8, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

City Council aldermen voted to approve $10 million in spending to buy land for the mayors new state of the art police training facility — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 8, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Ask how their communities responded, how we wanted the money to be spent, how we wanted the money to be spent a longh time ago. — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 8, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

WE KNOW. THIS WHOLE THING IS ILLOGICAL. LETS JUST STEP BACK AND FIGURE OUT THE THINGS WE REALLY NEED. #NoCopAcademy https://t.co/81V43IeeLC — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) November 8, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

—

Photo: WENN.com