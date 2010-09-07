Nicki Minaj Talks Fake Marriage To Drake, Performs In Atlanta [Photos]

Nicki Minaj is speaking out on her fake marriage to fellow Young Money rapper Drake.

As previously reported, Drizzy caused a stir in August when he announced on Twitter that he’d wed the Harajuku Barbie saying,

“Please refer to @nickiminaj as Mrs. Aubrey Drake Graham and dont stare at her too long. She’s finally mine.”

Nicki and Drake quickly took back the claims however and told fans that they made the decision to have their union annulled.

Now speaking on their “marriage”, Nick told Hot 107.9’s DJ Drama that they decided to do it as payback for the fake stories that are published on them on a daily.

“Yes, we were just being crazy and I think we were a little bit bored…we were just being mischievous. I said every day I see things written about me that aren’t’ true and I kind of wanted to give the blogs a little bit of payback.”

She also told Drama that she although her marriage to Drizzy is over she still “doesn’t date boys.”

“You know I’m always single and I don‘t date boys…I don’t like boys…I think boys are yucky and that’s it…”

Nicki Minaj was in Atlanta this weekend for Black gay pride and made several appearances at various clubs including Traxx, The Georgia Freight Depot and Primetime 2.0.

