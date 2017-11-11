Drake Gifted Custom Air Jordan 12s For 31st Birthday

Drake probably has the pick of the litter when it comes to custom footwear and fashion pieces from designers all over the world, and his latest haul should fill most sneakerheads with envy. For his 31st birthday last month, Dominic Chambrone’s design company The Shoe Surgeon spliced some material from Italian sports fashion brand Stone Island to create the OVO boss a pair of one-of-kind Air Jordan 12s.

Sole Collector writes:

The model was re-crafted using an actual jacket and denim from Stone Island. Ribbed cuffs from the jacket were attached to the collar for the sock-like fit and a Stone Island badge wraps around the heel. The company’s name is also etched along the midsole tab, where ‘Jumpman’ wording typically appears.

The outlet kindly reminded the hypebeasts out there that this will be an exclusive pair that will never be replicated.

Check out the collection via the Instagram post below. Don’t forget to swipe right.

Photo: The Shoe Surgeon/Instagram