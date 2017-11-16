Remy Ma Explains Her Meek Mill Comments On Boom 103.9

When Meek Mill got hit with an unjust and unwarranted two to four prison bid many of his Hip-Hop peers reacted with support, shock and disgust.

Unfortunately Remy Ma made some comments that not only put Meek in a bad light but also garnered her some backlash from the Hip-Hop community.



Recently the Queen of New York sat down with DJ Caesar and Paris Nicole for an interview on Boom 103.9 and took a minute to explain that, “I was joking and my interview had got cut and taken out of context.”

Remy then went into how a prison bid not only affects the person who is getting locked up but everyone who depends on said person.

