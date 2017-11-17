Bernice Burgos Stunts In Curve-Hugging OVO Women’s Holiday Capsule Collection

Bernice Burgos is very easy on the eyes, let us get that out the way first. The curvy fitness model and entrepreneur showed out as the featured model for Drake‘s October’s Very Own Women’s Holiday Capsule Collection for 2017.

A quick look at the OVO website shows Burgos in a variety of looks for the new lines, which are a series of track sweatsuits meant to hug the feminine form. Considering Burgos’ ample assets, she definitely has the suits fitting close to her formidable frame. With a pink, Black, and grey suit, along with some tees, hoodies and other items emblazoned with the OVO log, the classically clean look will no doubt be a stocking stuffer for this upcoming holiday season.

Check out images of impressively cakey Bernice Burgos showing off and showing out in OVO’s new Women’s Holiday Capsule Collection 2017 line below and on the following pages.

The line officially makes its debut on Friday (Nov. 17).

—

Photo: OVO

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Like this: Like Loading...

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »