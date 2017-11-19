Chance The Rapper’s SNL Hosting Gig Is In The Bag, Twitter Reacts

Chance The Rapper appeared to be very much a natural during his hosting gig for SNL, and it included a variety of high moments. The Chicago rapper turned on the charm for the show, and fans on Twitter reacted in kind.

Chance opened up his SNL spot with a “Chance-giving” monologue, opening with a song about Thanksgiving after stating there are no such songs for the American holiday. Chance also shined in a skit where he and his mother, played by Leslie Jones, visit Wayne Manor and confront Bruce Wayne about Batman’s rough treatment of petty criminals in his neighborhood. Of course, the sentiment rang loud and clear that Chance was poking at police brutality in inner cities.

Perhaps the most-talked-about skit of the night involved Chance, Kenan Thompson, and Chris Redd as the 90s-styled R&B trio De-Von-Tré, and their slow jam “Come Back, Barack” was an impassioned plea towards former President Barack Obama to take the reins of the White House once more. In the same show, Eminem was the musical guest, performing his hits “Stan” and “Love The Way You Lie” to raucous applause.

Twitter was on fire with the reactions and we’ve captured some of the best. Take in some of the skits and the reactions below and on the following pages. Did you have a favorite moment? Let us know which one it was in the comments section.

Chance the Rapper did a hockey skit on SNL, this is hilarious. 😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/CgUPbDpdCc — Hockey Central (@HockeyCentraI) November 19, 2017

Definitely one of the best episodes of #SNL I've seen in a long time. Chance The Rapper did a great job hosting and Eminem tore the house down performing Stan & Love The Way You Lie. 👌#EminemOnSNL #ChanceOnSNL @nbcsnl pic.twitter.com/2jKbueFzki — Ian (@IanWilliam1987) November 19, 2017

Chance The Rapper just won this season of SNL pic.twitter.com/F3XLDf4PSa — Steve Perrault (@Steve_Perrault) November 19, 2017

A week after Tiffany Haddish, Chance The Rapper is hosting #SNL, making it just the second time in show history that there have been back to back black hosts. First time was March 2009 with The Rock and Tracy Morgan. pic.twitter.com/mgSvCMzs4f — Martenzie Johnson (@Martenzie) November 19, 2017

Photo: screen cap

