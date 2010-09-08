Fabolous And Soulja Boy Continue Twitter Beef, 50 Cent Jumps In



Fabolous and Soulja Boy are continuing to trade insults back and forth on Twitter and now the beef has been upped a notch with 50 Cent jumping into the mix.

As previously reported, Soulja Boy threatened Fab to a battle both on and off wax, saying that he’d “

beat his face in” for Fab’s ongoing jokes about his reported cocaine use brought to light by groupie Kat Stacks.

At first Fab shook off the disses from the 20-year-old rap sensation but finally gave in Tuesday and started a trending topic, “#SouljasCokeHabit.”

Fab went in on SB saying,

“Let me find out, #SouljasCokeHabit got him Amy Wine’d out…got em hooked like he threw a fishing line out…@SouljaBoy’s biggest hits weren’t on his albums..They were on his dresser in a hotel room with Kat Stacks. Thank #SouljasCokeHabit.”



Unexpectedly 50 Cent jumped in to Soulja Boy’s defense and may have taken things a little too far, threatening to “get all you n*ggas killed” if they touched his “little n*gga” Soulja Boy,

“I told you n*ggas a long time ago soulja boy my little n*gga yal (sic) better leave him the Fawk alone for somebody get hurt…For the last time I’m telling you n*ggas leave my n*gga alone. Hollow tips a make you spit more then a hot 16…I get all you n*ggas killed Fawk that. I dear (sic) you n*ggas touch him. Soulja say wha ever (sic) you want. N*ggas ain’t gone do Isht…mother Fawkers (sic) always think it’s a joke till a n*gga dead and they crying like that was my homie.”



The ongoing drama continued throughout the night with Soulja Boy even taking a jab at celebrity blogger Miss Info, telling her to “shut her dumb a** up” for wondering if he’d confront 50 Cent the same way he did Fab for publicly ridiculing him about the scandal.

Soulja Boy and Fabolous are scheduled to appear on Power 105 FM with DJ Clue Thursday at 8 p.m.

Check out their war of words on their Twitter pages below.

