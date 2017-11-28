Ma$e’s Sister Stason Betha Says Cam Never Smashed

The Ma$e and Cam’ron soap opera drama continues to chug along as Ma$e’s baby sister refutes Cam’s claim that he crushed her pink cookies in his “Dinner Time” response to Ma$e’s “The Oracle.”

Trying to flip around Ma$e’s claim that Cam sexed up his own sister, Cam responded with, “You done opened up a door, I’m pretty ready for war/I ain’t got a sister, only sister I f*cked was yours.”

Well Stason Betha poured a big ol’ bucket of cold water on that rumor and said “Cam know he never slept with me and never will.”

One would think that this would be the end of that but with Cam having already stated he’s “petty for war” who knows if he’ll let this go. It’s only Tuesday so who knows what the rest of the week will play out like.

Photo: Instagram