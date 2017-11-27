Pastor Ma$e Calls Ebro To Explain His Tofu Beef With Cam’ron

Just when you thought the Ma$e and Cam’ron beef was over, M-A-dollar sign-E might’ve just thrown the joint back in the microwave.

The Pastor phoned into the Ebro In The Morning show to not only explain why he dropped that scathing Cam’Rron diss record last week—to which Cam has since responded—but basically threw cold water on the supposed peace treaty between him and Cam saying “It’s just like Drake said “free Meek Mill,” you think he means that?”

Ma$e went on to explain that Cam’s bar talking about causing Ma$e “bodily harm” motivated him to record “The Oracle” and how Cam’s relationship with certain radio DJ’s and on-air personalities keeps his music from getting any burn on the radio.

Check out the quick interview below and let us know your thoughts on the entire situation.

Photo: WENN.com