Rolling Stone Names Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. Best Album Of 2017

When Rolling Stone dropped their Top 100 Greatest Hip-Hop Songs of All-Time list last year many in the culture had very strong opinions about a Rock publication giving their take on the music birthed from this Hip-Hop culture that we all hold sacred. That being said Rolling Stone got it exactly right naming Kendrick Lamar’s DAMN. the best album of 2017.

That’s right, Rolling Stone felt that DAMN. was superior to albums released from pop and rock stars such as Taylor Swift, Lorde, U2, and Sam Smith. And though we haven’t heard every album in that top 50 list we agree that Kung-Fu Kenny’s latest offering was better than anything anyone released this year. But we also admit we could be a bit biased, so take that with a grain a salt.

In the write up as to why Kenny got the top spot, Rolling Stone says “Damn. shows how dazzling the man can be simply spitting verses. On “Feel,” he unloads his head over a trippy Sounwave slow jam, going roughly 50 lines without break on one stretch, a virtuoso synaptic display echoed across the set. Lamar’s political conscience hasn’t flagged, but he’s more about self-examination here.”

We wish we could argue, but we can’t. DAMN. was all that and a bag of chips. Also we do not wish we could argue. We’re just saying that to be sarcastic. We’ve known Kendrick was something special for a hot minute. Great to see people outside of the Hip-Hop culture are finally peepin’ game.

Congratulations to Kendrick Lamar. He’s earned this kind of recognition.

—

Photo: WENN.com