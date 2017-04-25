Well DAMN.: Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” Hits No. 1 On Billboard, Entire Album On Hot 100

Kendrick Lamar doesn’t have a lot to be “Humble” about these days. His single and the entire DAMN. album is setting the Billboard charts on fire.

The Mike Will-Made It-produced single dethroned Ed Sheeran’s “Shape Of You” to take over the top spot. “Humble” debuted at #3 when it was released, inched up to #2 last week and is now at the top of the heap. Kendrick’s last #1 single came via his guest spot on Taylor Swift’s “Bad Blood.” “Humble” is the first time he’s reached the top as a solo artist. The song has already topped the Hip-Hop and R&B charts, but the Hot 100 means that “everybody” likes it.

In more good news for Kendrick, all 14 tracks from the DAMN. album are scattered throughout the Hot 100 charts as well. The second single from the album, “DNA” is also climbing up the charts, as well as “Loyalty” featuring Rihanna and “Element.” Even the “Blood” intro is charting.

Check out the breakdown below:

No. 1 (up from No. 3) “Humble.” (67.4 million)

No. 4 (debut), “DNA.” (51 million)

No. 14 (debut), “Loyalty.,” featuring Rihanna (32.2 million)

No. 16 (debut), “Element.” (31.3 million)

No. 18 (debut), “Love.,” featuring Zacari (29.3 million)

No. 32 (debut), “Yah.” (24.5 million)

No. 33 (debut), “XXX.” (23.3 million)

No. 35 (debut), “Feel.” (22.5 million)

No. 37 (debut),” Pride.” (21.8 million)

No. 42 (debut), “Lust.” (20.2 million)

No. 50 (debut), “Fear.” (17.6 million)

No. 54 (debut), “Blood.” (17.3 million)

No. 58 (debut), “God.” (16 million)

No. 63 (debut), “Duckworth.” (14.1 million)

Lamar now joins The Beatles, Drake, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd as the only acts to have as many as 14 songs on the chart simultaneously.

