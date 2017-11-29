Eminem’s Upcoming Studio Album Revival Gets A Release Date

Eminem and his unwavering record sales dominance for nearly two decades now saw a bit of a lull after he largely stepped away from the scene despite dropping a few verses here and there. The artist born Marshall Mathers is back in the saddle again after his upcoming ninth studio album Revival gets an official release date.

A video infomercial posted by Dr. Dre on Tuesday featured an actor posing as a spokesperson announcing a new medical product. The cleverly shot spot, complete with cheese commercial music and the actor’s game selling voice, gave way to flashing text announcing the official date of the release for Revival, which is Dec. 15.

Fans of the Shady Records and Shade 45 honcho were duped by reports earlier this month that Revival would drop sooner. The wait is now longer upon us.

Peep the video announcement of Eminem’s Revival album in the Twitter clip below.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

—

Photo: screen cap