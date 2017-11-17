Eminem Fans Duped By False Reports Of New LP Revival Dropping

Eminem fans were chomping at the bit after rumors that a new album, Revival, was set to drop today (Nov. 17). With no signs of the album in sight, fans have taken to Twitter, voicing their disappointment.

Leading with his Beyoncé-assisted “Walk On Water” single that dropped last week, it appeared that all things were a go for the Detroit superstar‘s latest album to drop this weekend. Instead, fans have been refreshing their browsers in hopes of a sign that the album will be a surprise drop but it’s looking a bit bleak for everyone.

A quick scan of Twitter highlights a variety of reactions to Revival not hitting shelves and online retailers and we’ve collected a few below and on the following pages for your viewing pleasure.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

RT if you about to take another L with me @Eminem #Revival — Nathan Ross (@NathanDeeRoss) November 17, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nah this is how us @Eminem fans are gonna be when the album #Revival drops 👌🏻 https://t.co/qnshAiAfij — Verse-A-Tyle 🖕🏻🔥 (@VerseATyle__) November 17, 2017

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

—

Photo: WENN

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »