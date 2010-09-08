Shyne Pens New Blog From Belize



Former Bad Boy recording artist turned 50 Cent nemesis Shyne hasn’t been in the press to much with the exception of the now infamous XXL interview.

Although he has been cut off from the world, Shyne states that he has been hard at work in a discreet studio constructing the follow-up to Godfather Buried Alive.

Despite his newly released music has received poor reviews; Shyne Po has stated that the new music isn’t his definite sound, but more of a reintroduction to who he is as an artist.

In an effort to continue his growth an stay in touch with his fans, Shyne has decided to create a personal journal that not only discusses the transition he’s endured for the past 10 years in prison, but also will track his progress as an artist climbing back on the main scene.

In collaboration with MTV.com’s Rapfix, the journal serves as a way for Shyne to elaborate on his day-to-day activities on the road to his comeback album, Messiah, as well as gives fans behind the scenes information regarding new projects and collaborations.

The latest entry tells fans that Shyne Po is gearing up to release a video to his terrible popular track “Roller Song”.

“I’m getting up @ 5:30 am to shoot the movie for ‘Roller Song,” Shyne wrote. “Ain’t that some sh–. I think these are the situations they had in mind when they coined the cliche ‘things coming full circle.”



Check out the full entry below.

Shyne Journal #1 – “A New Day”