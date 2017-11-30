DMX Cops Plea Deal In Tax Evasion Case, Jail Time Is Possible

DMX caught a sweet plea deal in his tax evasion case, but he still might be heading the to the bing. Dark Man X is looking at up to five years, versus the original possibility of up to 44 years up north, when he is sentenced next year.

According to TMZ, the “Get At Me Dog” rapper plead guilty to one count of tax evasion today (Nov. 30) in NYC.

That’s a far cry from the 14 counts of tax evasion he was initially hit with.

X will be sentenced on March 29, and is facing up to five years in prison.

Hopefully, the judge takes into account a reportedly positive recent stint in rehab, and X dropping an official version of his cover of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” Hey, every bit of positivity counts.

Keep DMX free, and sober.

