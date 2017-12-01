Ed Sheeran and Beyoncé Join Forces For Remix Of “Perfect” [LISTEN]

Ed Sheeran‘s big 2017 was somewhat overshadowed by him getting snubbed by the Grammy Awards, but that hasn’t slowed the soaring success of his latest album, Divide. The English singer and songwriter teamed up with Beyoncé for a remix of his “Perfect” single, with the Houston superstar taking over the second verse while the original opening lines remain intact.

The track is the fourth single from Divide, which is stylized using the math function symbol. The album’s global appeal has essentially made it possible that every single released from the record was positioned to blow up and that has been true for the single even before Queen Bey added her vocals to the remix.

The remix for Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect” featuring Beyoncé can be heard below.c

Photo: WENN