Slip Like Freudian: Drake Bigs Up MF DOOM

Drake is an MF DOOM fan? That seems to be the case since the 6 God big up the Villain on social media.

Drizzy posts a pic of the Madvillainy (DOOM & Madlib) cover on Instagram with the caption “Just keep ya eye out like aye aye captain 🐐.”

The line is from “Accordion” off the aforementioned album and yes, DOOM is a GOAT. Don’t debate us.

More people getting familiar with the music of the former Zev Love X off the strength of an Instagram post from their Toronto rap hero? We can’t be mad at that.

Just keep ya eye out like aye aye captain 🐐

