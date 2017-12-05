Jay-Z Brings In 48th Birthday In Elevator, No Fade From Solange This Time

Jay-Z made his 48th run around the sun and celebrated his birthday in style alongside his wife, Beyoncé, doing so in a setting that wasn’t so cozy three years back. The power couple appeared together in an elevator in what felt like a knowing wink to the 2014 incident where Solange let those hands go, but this time Hov and Bey were in b-day bliss.

TMZ reports:

Mr. and Mrs. Carter hit up Angelika Film Center & Cafe Monday night as they celebrated Jay’s 48th — and on their way out rode an elevator to the ground floor.

America’s first couple of entertainment did not disappoint, and invited photogs to “come and get it” — the perfect photo op … in an elevator. Nudge, nudge, wink, wink.

They’ve obviously come a long way since that now infamous 2014 ride. All they were missing tonight was Solange.