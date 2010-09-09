Willow Smith, Daughter Of Will Smith, Signed To Jay-Z

The 9-year-old daughter of Will Smith is set to be music’s next pop singing sensation, now that she’s officially been taken under the wing of Jay-Z.

The preteen has had the internet abuzz for months with her eclectic style and this week released her debut single titled “Whip My Hair.”

The song which has garnered widespread praise, is set to hit airwaves soon now that Smith has made an appearance on famed radio show host Ryan Seacrest’s show.

Seacrest confirmed last night that Smith would be visiting him in the studio and also confirmed rumors that she was signed to the Roc Nation head on Twitter saying,

“Lots of buzz about Will Smith’s daughter’s new song so i’m having Willow come on the show tmrw w/ her label rep… named Jay-Z. Stoked!”

Willow appeared this morning on Seacrest’s show as promised and offered an explanation on the message behind new pop anthem saying,

“It means be an individual, you can’[t be afraid to be yourself…and you can’t let anyone tell you that that’s wrong…My mom and I we’re very strong…and I just know that because lots of people don’t act like themselves so they’re not happy.”

Willow Smith

While Seacrest remarked that Smith was “9-years-old and still learning her times tables,” her label head Jay-Z called in to express his praises for his young Roc Nation signee.

According to Jay he knew immediately that Smith was a star after the first time they met.

“I heard the record first before I knew that it was recorded by a 9-year-old and J.Brown said “She’s 9” and he said, she’s Will and Jada’s daughter….I met Willow and the first thing she said was “I’m really nervous,”..I knew right then she was a star.”

Jay also compared her to the late Michael Jackson saying that the King of Pop may have had the same mindset as the focused singer at her age.

“She’s a child, she has child innocence but she has clear vision of what she wants and who she wants to be…I don’t wanna go too far but I imagine that was how Michael Jackson was as a child.”

He also offered her one last piece of advice.

“Just enjoy it, enjoy the process and have fun doing it….I’m gonna try to help her not let the music change any of those ideas. Stick to those ideas of who she is as a person.”

Listen to Whip My Hair below.