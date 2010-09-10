Chris Brown’s Mom Apologizes For Michael Jackson Comment

Just as Virginia bred singer Chris Brown’s career is being revived, his mom is feeling the need to shake things up.

His mother Joyce Hawkins felt the need to express her love for Michael Jackson and the anniversary of his death by tweeting:

“Michael Jackson died so that Chris Brown can live!!!”



Obviously the comment didn’t go over well with MJ fans or fans of Chris Brown, so the harsh statement was removed from her page, but not before damage was done.

After receiving harsh criticism over the comment, Ms. Hawkins issued a statement to USA Today and explained what she meant by the insensitive tweet.

In her brief statement, Ms. Hawkins states that she meant to express her son’s love for the late icon and that she hopes that Chris Brown will carry out his legacy in music.

“I’m so sorry that the tweet I sent yesterday was misunderstood,” Ms. Hawkins wrote. “What I meant to say is that Chris has always been inspired by Michael Jackson’s music and his career.”

Although the backlash has seemed to relax a little, Ms. Hawkins did tweet this to haters:

“Angels continue to lift ur heads ever so high and ask God to guide and lead u throughout the good and the bad. Stand strong on his word!!!”



When are people going to learn, this is social media…not your private conversation. Smh.