Taylor Swift To Debut Song About Kanye West At The VMAs

Country singer Taylor Swift is raising eyebrows, now that rumors are swirling that 20-year-old is set to debut a song about her infamous run-in with Kanye West at the 2009 VMAs.

As previously reported, sources said Swift was “furious” after hearing that Yeezy was once again apologizing for storming the stage during her acceptance speech and revealing that he’d written her a song for reconciliation.

Now the rumors may prove to very well be true since Billboard reports that Swift will debut a song about her disdain for the rapper at tonight’s VMAs.

According to Billboard, Swift wrote a song about Kanye for her Speak Now album due in October and will perform it during the awards ceremony.

Swift was reportedly seen performing it during a secret rehearsal in Los Angeles for the VMAs on Friday.

The 2010 Video Music Awards air tonight at 9 p.m. on MTV.

Well the VMAs should be pretty…uhhh…interesting this year.