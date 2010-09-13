Kanye West Gives ‘Toast To Douchebags’ At VMAs [Video]

Kanye West made his triumphant return to this year’s 2010 Video Music Awards after last year’s debacle with Taylor Swift.

The G.O.O.D. Music head debuted his new song “Runaway” with assistance from his lastest signee Pusha T.

Obviously speaking about the criticism he received for taking the stage during Taylor Swift’s acceptance speech, Kanye wore a red suit amidst a white backdrop and chanted,

“I always find something wrong/ You’ve been putting up with my Shyte just way too long/I’m so gifted at finding what I don’t like the most/So I think it’s time that we have a toast/ Let’s have a toast for the douche bags/Let’s have a toast for the assholes/Let’s have a toast to the scumbags/ Every one of them that I know/ Let’s have a toast for the jerk offs/ That’ll never take work off/ Baby I got a plan/ Runaway as fast as you can.”

Swift also made good on her promise and debuted a song about the Kanye over the incident.

Check out Ye’s performance.