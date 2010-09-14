Jay-Z And Eminem Perform “Home And Home” Concert In NY [Photos]

Jay-Z and Eminem took the stage at Yankee stadium last night for the New York leg of their “Home And Home” concert.

As previously reported, the Roc Nation head and Detroit rapper are continuing to perform a series of concerts in their hometowns of New York and Detroit, with the first show kicking off September 2 in Em’s hometown.

Now returning to Jay’s stomping grounds, the two hit Yankee stadium with a slew of surprise guests including Beyonce, Kanye West, 50 Cent and G-Unit, Nicki Minaj, Dr. Dre and Drake.

Jay and Em will perform their final show tonight at the home of the Yankees at 8 p.m.

While concert attendees may have enjoyed the show, the New York Times was less than thrilled and described it as, “ridiculous, sublime stunts, new ways to climb old mountains.”

Nonetheless, Jay-Z pulled a “sublime stunt” and brought out his surprise guests Kanye West and Nicki Minaj for a performance of “Monster” off Yeezy’s upcoming Watch The Throne EP.

The trio ripped the stage and Ye went on to perform his tracks “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” and “Good Life.”

MTV was in the building, check out the performance pictures below.

Jay-Z, Kanye West And Nicki Minaj Perform “Monster”

(MTV)

