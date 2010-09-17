Wale, J. Cole & Roscoe Dash Team Up For DC Educational Initiatives

Three new school artists are teaming up to help DC schools.

Tomorrow, Wale, J. Cole and Roscoe Dash, will hit DC area learning centers to raise awareness in musical arts, physical education, community service and academic achievement, as a part of their new knowledge building initiative called ‘School of Rock.’

First up is the Mary McLeod Bethune Day Academy Public Charter School in Northeast, Washington D.C.

As a part of the program, Wale, Cole and Dash will sit in class, attend a pep rally and hold an assembly with the student body.

‘School of Rock’ will happen in conjunction with the Kevin Durant/Wale Celebrity Birthday Weekend, which takes place from September 17th-19th.

The event is scheduled to bring out other artists a celebrities such as Bun B., Jim Jones, Curren$y, Chrisette Michele, Dondria, comedian Lil Duval, the NBA’s Kevin Durant, John Wall, James Harden, Ty Lawson, and the Washington Redskins’ DeAngelo Hall.

There will also be a Back 2 School Celebrity Bowling Tournament during the weekend, which will benefit local DC charter schools as well as a local non-profit organization that brings clean, safe drinking water to people in developing nations.