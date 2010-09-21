J.Cole And 9th Wonder Create Soundtrack For “NBA Elite 11”

Roc Nation signee J.Cole and producer 9th Wonder are teaming up to lend their talents to a new project, the soundtrack of EA Sports’ next video game, NBA Elite 11.

The game will include a full soundtrack designed by 9th Wonder and title track “The Plan” by J. Cole when it’s released October 10.

Speaking on the honor, 9th Wonder has released a statement saying,

“Being the first artist to throw down the full soundtrack for NBA ELITE 11 was pretty amazing…I was able to mesh together the two things that I love in life, basketball and music.”

Likewise, his fellow North Carolinian J.Cole expressed similar sentiments saying,

”As a big sports video game fan, it’s an honor to be a part of EA Sports NBA Elite 2011. I thank EA for trusting in me to create the game’s main song. I truly enjoyed the experience.”

NBA Elite 11 will be the first EA SPORTS NBA title to have a custom soundtrack that has been created solely by two artists.

NBA ELITE 11 will be available for PlayStation®3 computer entertainment system, and Xbox 360® videogame and entertainment system.

It has been rated “E” for everyone.