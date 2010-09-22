Dr. Dre Releases New Brand Of Cognac

West Coast super producer Dr. Dre is launching a new brand of cognac that will begin shipping to stores later this month called Aftermath Cognac, a joint venture between Dr. Dre and Interscope/Geffen/A&M Records.

Production and distribution of Aftermath Cognac will be handled by Abecassis Cognac, which will also help introduce a new 80-proof flavored and unflavored sparkling vodka product.

Dr. Dre, who announced the details of his venture in August of 2008, has decided to finally launch his first alcoholic drink.

Although fans will get a taste of a smooth new flavor, those waiting to hear his highly anticipated Detox album will have to wait a little longer.

Originally, the Aftermath Cognac and accompanying vodka were originally supposed to be released to coincide with the long awaited album, which still has no official release date.