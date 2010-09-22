Kanye Responds To President Obama Calling Him A “Jackass”

Newly reformed Rapper/super producer Kanye West penned his own cover story in XXL and in it, discussed the now infamous remark that President Obama made after the 2009 MTV VMA incident involving Taylor Swift.

In an off camera interview, President Obama was filmed calling ‘Ye a “jackass”, for interrupting Swift’s acceptance speech.

Now clearly thinking, Yeezy took some time out to discuss his feelings about the remarks.

“When Obama called me “jackass”, after the Taylor incident, I thought that the person [had] to be speaking off the record,” Ye said in the interview. “Obama has way more important stuff to worry about than my public perception. He was trying to pass the healthcare bill. And if he said that to relate to the room or lighten the room up and the whole mood, then I’d be more than happy to be the butt of all of his jokes if it in the some way helps his overall mission. I’m a soldier of culture. I’m resilient. I’m sure I’ll still beat him in basketball.”

Kanye And Obama

Shout out to Karencivil.com for the pictures and scoop.

Pick up the latest issue of XXL on newsstands now.