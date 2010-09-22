CLOSE
Bishop Eddie Long Scandal Continues: Third Man Alleges Sex

A third man has filed a lawsuit against Bishop Eddie Long claiming that the pastor coerced him into having inappropriate sexual relations.

According to a spokesman for lawyer B.J. Bernstein, a third lawsuit was filed this afternoon against the head of New Birth Missionary Baptist in DeKalb County Superior Court.

Jamal Paris, a member of the congregation, filed the suit against Long, the church and the Longfellows Youth Academy Inc.

Bishop Long has yet to personally comment on the case but will hold a press conference tomorrow afternoon.

As previously reported 21-year-old Anthony Flagg and 20-year-old Maurice Robinson both claim that they were chosen as the pastor’s “spiritual sons” and have been having inappropriate relations with him since the age of 16, the legal age of consent in Georgia.

Both men are represented by attorney Bernstein.

