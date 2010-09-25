Bishop Eddie Long Scandal Continues: Fourth Man Alleges Sexual Coercion

The count continues and who knws when it’ll end as a fourth victim has come out and filed a lawsuit against Bishop Eddie Long claiming the pastor coerced him into a sexual relationship.

Spencer LeGrande, a member of New Birth Charlotte, filed the latest suit.

New Birth Charlotte is a satellite church run by Long in Charlotte, N.C.

The lawsuit said Long told LeGrande “I will be your dad” and invited the 17-year-old to journey to Kenya with him in July 2005.

LeGrande said that Long gave him a sleeping pill on that trip and that the two engaged in sexua.l acts.

As previously reported, three men claim that they were coerced into sexual relationships with Long after being chosen as his “spiritual sons” at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church.

Following that, cellphone pictures Long reportedly sent to the plaintiffs surfaced, showing the Bishop in tight t-shirts and spandex.

Long is expected to address his church on Sunday

SMH… That’s gonna be a packed church tomorrow as this soap opera continues to unfold.

