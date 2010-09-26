Lil Kim Opens North Carolina Hair Salon [Photos]



Lil Kimand her cousin Katrise Jones have opened a new hair salon in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Kim’s “Salon Se Swa By Queen Bee” was opened this Saturday with a champagne toast and ribbon-cutting ceremony complete with celebrity guests including Meagan Good, Joe Dudley of Dudley Hair Products and Mayor Pro Tem Patrick Cannon.

Several members of Lil Kim’s family were in town as well including her other Ruby Jones and brother Chris Jones.

Kiddunot.com was in the building, check out their photos below.

