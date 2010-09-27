CNN Anchor Don Lemon Admits: “I Was Abused By A Pedophile As A Child”

CNN anchor Don Lemon has spoken out about being a victim of molestation when he was a young man.

The revelations occurred on CNN during a segment on Bishop Eddie Long when Lemon said the alleged words of Long are similar to those he heard as a victim of pedophilia.

“I am admitting something that I have never admitted on TV…I too was a victim of a pedophile who was much older than I was as a child. The words they used of ‘you’re not gay if you do this’, are some of the same things my abuser said to me.”



Lemon also states that although the news was shocking, it was something that he was only able to discuss recently.

“I have never admitted that on television,” Lemon stated later in the broadcast. “I didn’t tell my mom that until I was 30 years old [about the incident].”

After receiving much praise for his brave decision to come forward with his testimony, Lemon addressed viewers and fans via Twitter for their support.

“Thank you all for your kind words. I had no idea I’d say that on national tv. It just came out. Sadly, it’s the truth for so many young men.”



Check out Don Lemon’s confession below.