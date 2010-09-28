Big Sean Rocks Atlanta Concert [Photos/Video]



Big Sean recently rocked Atlanta’s “The Loft” for his first ever headlining show in the city.

He was joined during the sold-out concert by rapper Pill and indie Hip-Hop band Hollyweerd.

Along with female rap group Plane Jane and DJ Toomp protégé RE, southern rappers FKI rocked the house with their hits “Red Cup” and “KooKoo.”

In addition to Sean and the other acts, rapper and HipHopWired “New Artist Alumni”, Simp , rocked his set with songs featured on his upcoming I See Stars mixtape.

The show was DJ’d by DJ Don Cannon and DJ Holiday played host for the event held by Gold Ice Circuitry Media.

Check out pictures and video of Simp and Big Sean below.

Big Sean Performance Footage