Delonte West Speaks Out About Sex Allegations With Lebron James’ Mother

NBA guard Delonte West, the center of an alleged love tryst with Lebron James’ mother is now deading rumors on his involvement with the reigning NBA MVP’s mom.

The alleged relationship was the talk of the NBA offseason, and many fans believe it is one of the main reasons King James bolted for Miami.

After keeping quiet about the incident for months, the erratic guard is now speaking out. When recently asked by The Boston Globe if he had relations with Gloria James, West had this to say,

“Not at all. I come from an era where you don’t say nothing bad about someone’s parent, so not at all.”

As recently reported, in July, West pleaded guilty to carrying concealed weapons and transporting loaded weapons.

West will not serve jail time but will undergo electronic monitoring, receive counseling and have to do community service.

The plea stemmed from an incident that occurred last year where he was caught by police on the highway on his motorcycle with guns in a guitar case.

West is currently on roster with the Boston Celtics.

