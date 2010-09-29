President Obama Adds Lil Wayne And Nas To Playlist, Talks FOX News

President Barack Obama decided to take some time out from running the country to conduct a candid interview with Rolling Stone Magazine and discuss why he’s still Hip-Hop’s president.

In the interview, President Obama states that since his inauguration his Hip-Hop playlist has increased and that emcees Nas and Lil’ Wayne have been added to heavy rotation.

“Thanks to Reggie [Love, the president’s personal aide], my rap palate has greatly improved,” President Obama said in the interview. “Jay-Z used to be sort of what predominated, but now I’ve got a little Nas and a little Lil Wayne and some other stuff, but I would not claim to be an expert. Malia and Sasha are now getting old enough to where they start hipping me to things. Music is still a great source of joy and occasional solace in the midst of what can be some difficult days.”

By difficult days, President must be talking about the anti-Obama campaign that right wing news network FOX News has been on since his initial campaign and election.

In the interview, President Obama addresses the attacks of his critics and states that FOX News is “destructive” to America’s long term growth.

“It’s a point of view that I disagree with,” Obama continued. “It’s a point of view that I think is ultimately destructive for the long-term growth of a country that has a vibrant middle class and is competitive in the world.”

Although destructive to his administration, President Obama acknowledged that he respects the news organization’s first amendment rights, but he called out network owner Rupert Murdoch for choosing profit over accurate and unbiased information.

“I suspect that if you ask Mr. Murdoch what his number one concern is, it’s that Fox is very successful.”

Check out the latest issue of Rolling Stone featuring the interview with President Obama on newsstands now.