Dame Dash To Open Art Exhibit Celebrating Aaliyah



Media mogul Dame Dash, who recently opened an art gallery in New York City, will be highlighting the showroom with an art exhibit celebrating the life of his late former girlfriend Aaliyah, according to Billboard.com.

Dash will give artists a chance to celebrate the life and music of the sultry songstress, who died in a plane crash nine years ago, through art by presenting “A Call For Entries for Aaliyah,” an exhibition of art work that captures the “essence and strength” of Aaliyah, the artist.

No portraits will be accepted.

The deadline for submissions is Nov. 1 and should be sent to: The Dash Gallery, 172 Duane St, New York, NY 10013