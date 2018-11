Dr. Dre with the help of Lebron James & Affion Crockett, help showcase the latest installment of the “Beats By Dre” series in a new commercial.

In the ad, you get see the new headphones called the “Power Beats” while being entertained by the hilarious Affion Crockett and a couple of fine ladies.

Peep the video below to see the hilarious trio in the new ad: