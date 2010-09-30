LeBron James Says Racism Played A Factor In Public’s Opinion About Miami Decision

It seems that some people just can’t get over LeBron James’ decision to join the Miami heat and the NBA baller thinks that race may have been a major factor in the public’s reaction.

In an interview with CNN, LeBron James and his manager/CEO of his marketing company, Maverick Carter, both say that race was a major factor in how the media and public reacted to ESPN’s ‘The Decision.’

In the interview, CNN special correspondent Soledad O’Brien asked the duo:

“Do you think there’s a role that race plays in [The Decision] this?”

Lebron responded,

“I think so at times. It’s always, you know, a race factor.”

To which Carter follows up stating,

“It definitely played a role in some of the stuff coming out of the media, things that were written for sure.”

As an example Carter states that although LeBron used valuable airtime to announce a “decision” that the public knew for weeks, the media overlooked the fact that advertising money from it was donated to the Boys and Girls Club of America.

“We own the advertising time. We went out and sold it to brands and we took every time and donated it to charity.”

Although I understand the direction the two were heading when they made the initial claim of racism, I can’t help but to think that this was a way or ploy to get LeBron back in to the good graces of so many fans that felt let down by the disastrous “decision”.

I think what really needs to happen at this point is people need to move on and LeBron just needs to admit the fact that he Brett Favred everyone and live with the consequences of the decision.

This is not a racist thing, it’s a time wasted thing that has clearly backfired in both LeBron and his manager’s face.

Although racism is not dead, I feel that we as black people tend to cry racism in situations where it’s others simply calling out our bad mistakes.

LeBron is now seeing and feeling that he has been labeled a side kick and I feel he is a bit regretful for leaving a situation where he was “king”.

Bottom line, move on.

I really don’t want to hear that “racism” is a reason that he didn’t get a ring this year.