Lil Kim Joins Twitter [Video]



Lil Kim is the latest celebrity to join social networking site Twitter.com.

The Queen Bee who recently opened her “Salon Se Swa” beauty salon in North Carolina, has officially joined Twitter with the username @LilKimDaGoddess.

She confirmed the news to Kiddunot.com in a video saying,

“I am finally officially on Twitter @LilKimDaGoddess…if there’s another @LilKimDaGoddess on there without the verified V, then you know it’s not me…”



Check out Kimmy talking her new Twitter account below.