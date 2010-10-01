Swizz Beatz To Premiere New Audemars Piguet Watch Design

In June, platinum producer and watch connoisseur Swizz Beatz visited the Manufacture in Le Brassus to discover the workshops and the people who make the Audemars Piguet timepieces.

On Sunday, the rapper will show off a new design he created with fine timepiece manufacturer during episode of “Sucker Free Countdown” hosted by DJ Envy.

During the summer trip to Geneva Switzerland, Swizzy says he was blown away after actually getting to see the interworking of the very expensive operation,

“Throughout the visit, I was impressed by the passion and the meticulous attitude pervading these premises, whether in designing a model or making a movement! Audemars Piguet truly embodies the perfect mix between respect for traditions, hand-crafted expertise and technological innovation.”

The one-man band even learned while he was there, taking a brief course in watch making. He put good use to his newfound knowledge by helping design the latest issue of Audemars, one of which he will premier on MTV2.

“[The class] was six hours and it was crazy dissecting and putting together the movement in the AP, which I have a total new respect more, says Swizz. Not just wearing it, but the tailor movement in that thing.”

“Sucker Free Countdown” will air on MTV2 this Sunday (October 3) at 11:00 PM.