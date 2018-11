9-year-old singing sensation Willow Smith is taking her debut single “Whip My Hair” up a notch by adding Nicki Minaj to the remix.

The Roc Nation signee and daughter of Will and Jada-Pinkett Smith is said to be putting the finishing touches on the video dropping soon.

Check out the “Whip My Hair” remix below.

