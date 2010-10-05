50 Cent Reportedly Dating Chelsea Handler



G-Unit frontman 50 Cent has been spotted out with comedian Chelsea Handler sparking rumors that the two are an item.

The comic and late night talk show host previously talked of dating the rapper on “Chelsea Lately” saying,

“Everybody knows I’m trying to go black HARD. Me and 50 are working something out!”



Since then, 50 and Chelsea were spotted in New Orleans over the weekend at Mimi’s, a local restaurant with a live band.

While TMZ captured photos, 50 took to the stage to perform his track “Best Friend” which many speculated was directed towards the comic.

Check out Chelsea and 50 below.