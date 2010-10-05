Lil Kim And Paul Mooney Party In Harlem For The Opening Of La Scala Boutique (Pics)

It was a celebration on Harlem’s 125th St. as Rose Cordon opened up La Scala, a Luxury Boutique, located at 254 West 125th St.

The party was hosted by Brooklyn bombshell Lil Kim and Paul Mooney. Other notable guest included Ashley Holmes of the “Real Housewives of NewJersey,” Lizzie Grubman, Jim Jones, Black Rob, Mims and Jonathan Cheban, who all came out to celebrate with Cordon.

Dj Jazzy Joyce held down the 1’s and 2’s as champagne, Hennessy Black, and delicious hors d’œuvres were passed throughout the evening.

Props to Kodak Boi from Kiddunot for the dope pictures.

