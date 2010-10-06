Young Money To Release Debit Cards

Looks like Lil Wayne’s Young Money camp is taking the term “making money” to a another level.

According to published reports, YM President Mack Maine has confirmed that the Young Money camp will soon be issuing a Young Money prepaid debit card for fans.

“It is true, so make sure the fans and the people that are interested sign up,” Maine said. “It’s a prepaid card. We’re not starting it out with each member having their own card just yet. It’s just pretty much a Young Money card and then we’ll branch out to like Nicki Minaj pink cards, maybe having Wayne and Drake cards being like the black cards. You know, just different levels of it. Maybe have Twist and Chuckee for the younger crowd. We’ll make sure each member has it as we learn the ropes.”

Speculation about the new branded cards began to circulate after Rapradar.com, posted pictures of the crew flashing the branded cards.

Now confirmed, the crew hopes to have the first card issued to fans by the end of the year.

In addition to the idea that was created by Young Money’s business manager Horace Madison, the camp also hopes to add some special online discounts and label freebies to get fans interested, too.

In a published statement to KarenCivil, Maine specifically names Target as a store that will offer a small discount for those that use the prepaid plastic rather than cash or another card.

