Chelsea Handler Denies Dating 50 Cent

Chelsea Handler is denying reports that she’s dating G-Unit frontman 50 Cent.

As previously reported, the two were spotted in New Orleans last week sparking rumors that they were an item.

The speculation was brought on by a series of tweets from both 50 and the comic including one from Fif that said,

Now however Handler is ending speculation about their relationship and took to her Twitter account to say,

When 50 was asked by TMZ paparazzi about his relationship with the comic, he laughed but would not answer questions on their status.

