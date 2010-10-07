Miami Police Department Uses Jay-Z’s Face To Depict Gang Activity [Pics]

The Miami Police Department ‘s website is currently featuring a large mural-banner depicting five “thugish” looking characters, and two of them happen to look exactly like Jay-Z

Although Jay-Z is on the cover of this month’s Forbes, it seems that he is also on the cover of another banner.

The banner which is supposed to encourage the reporting of gang activity features five tough looking men throwing up gang signs and holding weapons.

As you can see in the banner, the man in the middle and the man to the left of him look eerie similar to Hip-Hop’s future billionaire Jay-Z.

Check the pictures below that we think the banner is modeled after, and let us know if you see the resemblance.

