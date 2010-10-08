Miami Police Department Pulls Banner Depicting Jay-Z As A Gang Banger

Miami Police Department Uses Jay-Z’s Face To Depict Gang Activity

The Miami Police Department has pretty much admitted that they were wrong for using Jay-Z’s picture on a “Report Gang Activity” banner which alludes that Jay-z is a thug and a gangbanger.

As previously reported, the banner which is supposed to encourage the reporting of gang activity features five tough looking men throwing up gang signs and holding weapons.

Officer Kenia Reyes of the Miami Police Department told Entertainment Weekly,

“It was something that was inadvertently done.”

Yeah right… something tells me a few lawyers made some calls and Miami P.D. choked up.

What do ya’ll think. Innocent mistake or subliminal message… Let us know!!!!

