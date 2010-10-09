Kanye West Compares Lindsay Lohan’s Fashion Line To ‘9/11’ Attack [Video]

Kanye West has never been one to shy away from his brutaly honest words and this time actress turned substance abuse poster child Lindsay Lohan is feeling his wrath.

Speaking on Lohan’s entrance into the fashion world with fashion house Ungaro, Ye compared her outfits to the 9/11 travesity.

According to Elle UK, Kanye stated its, “9/11 for celebrities doing fashion. After that, I thought, ‘Well, I can’t do a line now.’ “

Making it point that he wants to be taken serious in the world of fashion. Mr. West added,