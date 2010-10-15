BET To Name “Top 10 Rappers Of The 21st Century” [Video]

BET is set to release their list of “Top 10 Rappers Of The 21st Century.”

Airing on On Friday, October 15, 2010, the final list will be selected by a number of industry professionals; Jermaine Dupri (Producer – ATL); Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur (AllHipHop.com); Boy 1da (Producer);DJ Diamond Kuts (Power 99 FM – Philadelphia); DJ Greg Street (V103 – ATL); Tony Neal (CEO, Core DJs); DJ Timbuck2 (107.5 WGCI – Chicago); Chloe Hilliard (Managing Editor/Social Media Manager, Vibe Magazine – NYC); and DJ Vlad (VladTV.com – NYC).

The ten rappers will be selected based on their flow, lyrics, subject matter, cultural impact, wealth and digital skills on Twitter, Facebook and other internet outlets.

BET originally threw open nominations to industry bloggers and digital followers and now with an estimated 25,000 votes collected, the group has been narrowed down to 15 rappers for consideration.

The ultimate decision however is in the hands of BET’s panel moderated by Big Tigger who’ll act as the “Supreme Court” in picking out the ten best.

Check out BET’s “Top 10 Rappers Of The 21st Century” Friday from 8-9 pm EST.